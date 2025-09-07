CKW Financial Group Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.7% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $37,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,283,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,293,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.29 and a 52-week high of $62.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.38.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.