Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives $24.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. DA Davidson set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 18th.

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $405.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Richard J. Dutton purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan E. Weaks acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.88 per share, with a total value of $39,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,666.04. The trade was a 31.83% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,742 shares of company stock worth $307,978. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 306.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 43.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 628.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4,003.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

