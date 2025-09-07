Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.6%

CSCO opened at $66.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,576,570. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $603,462.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,811,173. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,311 shares of company stock worth $5,916,823 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

