Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Up 45.8% in August

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 779,800 shares, anincreaseof45.8% from the July 31st total of 535,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Chubu Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHUEF opened at $14.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97. Chubu Electric Power has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $14.06.

About Chubu Electric Power

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through geothermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

