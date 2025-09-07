China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 672,000 shares, adropof46.3% from the July 31st total of 1,252,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,720.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,720.0 days.

China MeiDong Auto Price Performance

CMEIF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. China MeiDong Auto has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.

China MeiDong Auto Company Profile

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile dealer in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the sale of new passenger cars and spare parts; and provision of service and survey. It also provides after-sales services, such as auto registration, insurance, auto parts, repair and replacement, sales and maintenance of automotive supplies, etc.; financing referral solutions; and other value added services.

