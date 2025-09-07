China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 672,000 shares, adropof46.3% from the July 31st total of 1,252,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,720.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,720.0 days.
China MeiDong Auto Price Performance
CMEIF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. China MeiDong Auto has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.
China MeiDong Auto Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China MeiDong Auto
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Spire Global: Tiny Satellites, Big Buy Ratings and Upside
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Energy Fuels: Is This America’s Most Strategic Stock?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Silver and Gold Break Out—3 Names to Ride The Wave
Receive News & Ratings for China MeiDong Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China MeiDong Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.