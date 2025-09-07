China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Up 108.1% in August

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 38,700 shares, anincreaseof108.1% from the July 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

China Automotive Systems Trading Down 0.4%

CAAS stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $133.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.68.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $176.24 million during the quarter. China Automotive Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAAS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,694 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 156,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 280,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.

