Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Short Interest Up 74.4% in August

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 97,300 shares, agrowthof74.4% from the July 31st total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 973.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 973.0 days.

Capricorn Metals Stock Up 1.2%

CRNLF stock opened at C$7.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.91. Capricorn Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.71.

About Capricorn Metals

Capricorn Metals Ltd engages in the evaluation, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Mt Gibson Gold Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

