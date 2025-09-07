Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 176.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,833,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,082,374 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 3.14% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $169,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGUS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,836,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611,806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,089,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,218,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,290,000 after acquiring an additional 370,182 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,843,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,368,000 after purchasing an additional 779,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,552,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,640,000 after purchasing an additional 326,427 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGUS stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $39.14.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Announces Dividend

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.0971 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

