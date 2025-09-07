Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in IQVIA by 7.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,594,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,069,000 after buying an additional 312,807 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IQVIA by 45.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,545,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,686,000 after buying an additional 798,534 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 26.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,438,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,695,000 after buying an additional 304,258 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,852,000 after purchasing an additional 40,699 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,393,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,766,000 after purchasing an additional 167,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,178.90. The trade was a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $105,149.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,352.30. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $159.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $187.75 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $249.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%.The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.