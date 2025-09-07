Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 98.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768,397.72. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $120.58 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.20 and a 52 week high of $127.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.97.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.62.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

