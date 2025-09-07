Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,524 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,125.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 1,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 135,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $992,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $119.13 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.61. The stock has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

