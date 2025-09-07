Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMCG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,257,000 after purchasing an additional 85,328 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 84,462 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IMCG opened at $81.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $82.92.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

