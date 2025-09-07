Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $1.78 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September $PSEP

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSEP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 69.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 131,130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 28.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 61,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

PSEP opened at $42.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $755.39 million, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.48. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $41.58.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

