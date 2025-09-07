Calavo Growers (CVGW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, September 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $195.20 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, September 8, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $190.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.75 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 1.50%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Calavo Growers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVGW opened at $27.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $484.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Calavo Growers by 673.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 224.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

