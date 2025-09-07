Brokerages Set WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Price Target at C$304.69

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$304.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSP. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$305.00 to C$335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$270.00 to C$305.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$298.00 to C$307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$305.00 to C$317.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$301.00 to C$313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

TSE:WSP opened at C$281.47 on Tuesday. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$217.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$289.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$281.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$265.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

