Brokerages Set Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX) Target Price at $32.25

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.2513.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bicara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bicara Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Bicara Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAX opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.99 million and a P/E ratio of -3.80. Bicara Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $28.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bicara Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 85,847 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,771,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 24,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

