BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) and Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Head to Head Comparison

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) and Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.6% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Dividends

BrightSpire Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Arbor Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. BrightSpire Capital pays out -290.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arbor Realty Trust pays out 131.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BrightSpire Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

BrightSpire Capital has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbor Realty Trust has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BrightSpire Capital and Arbor Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSpire Capital -16.92% 7.74% 2.21% Arbor Realty Trust 20.75% 12.26% 2.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BrightSpire Capital and Arbor Realty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSpire Capital $244.77 million 3.16 -$131.98 million ($0.22) -27.02 Arbor Realty Trust $1.17 billion 2.00 $264.64 million $0.91 13.37

Arbor Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than BrightSpire Capital. BrightSpire Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arbor Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for BrightSpire Capital and Arbor Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSpire Capital 1 0 4 0 2.60 Arbor Realty Trust 2 2 1 0 1.80

BrightSpire Capital currently has a consensus target price of $6.79, suggesting a potential upside of 14.24%. Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $12.63, suggesting a potential upside of 3.79%. Given BrightSpire Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BrightSpire Capital is more favorable than Arbor Realty Trust.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust beats BrightSpire Capital on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrightSpire Capital

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpire Capital, Inc. in June 2021. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities. In addition, the company offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower’s equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing products to borrowers who are looking to acquire conventional, workforce, and affordable single-family housing. Further, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans through conduit/commercial mortgage-backed securities programs. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.