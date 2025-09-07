Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $181.65 and last traded at $181.48. Approximately 144,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 862,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $156.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $207.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.54.

Boot Barn Trading Down 4.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.56 and a 200 day moving average of $141.32.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.81%.The business had revenue of $504.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Boot Barn has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.270 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,790,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 7.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 104,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 19.7% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

