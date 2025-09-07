Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Stake Cut by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Booking by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 8 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6,200.00 price target (up from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6,250.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,808.81.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,505.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,615.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,198.75. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,700.97 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41. The company has a market capitalization of $178.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $41.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total value of $5,548,089.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,841,031.80. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,052 shares of company stock valued at $22,511,858. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.