Blade Air Mobility, Inc. $BLDE Shares Bought by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,728,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754,879 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 2.17% of Blade Air Mobility worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,522,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 218,985 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 475,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 68,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDE opened at $4.77 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.28 million, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 7.46%.The firm had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.09 million. Blade Air Mobility has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Blade Air Mobility news, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,360,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,535,208.14. The trade was a 6.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 1,151,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,912.32. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,870 over the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

