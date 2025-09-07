Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (NYSE:BKN) Short Interest Up 106.2% in August

Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 33,400 shares, agrowthof106.2% from the July 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of BKN opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $13.16.

Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

