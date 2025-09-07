BKV (BKV) vs. Its Peers Critical Review

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Other Alt Energy” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BKV to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.6% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of BKV shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BKV and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKV 0 0 8 0 3.00 BKV Competitors 289 1046 1719 66 2.50

Profitability

BKV currently has a consensus target price of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 29.31%. As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies have a potential upside of 4.12%. Given BKV’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BKV is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares BKV and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKV -2.69% 3.21% 2.21% BKV Competitors -28.57% -21.03% -3.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BKV and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BKV $743.76 million -$142.87 million -109.23 BKV Competitors $3.78 billion $321.53 million 39.82

BKV’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BKV. BKV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

BKV Company Profile

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas. BKV Corporation, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Banpu North America Corporation.

