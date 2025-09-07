Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Shares Down 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.02. Approximately 765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80.

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication

(Get Free Report)

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Domestic fixed-line communications, Cellular Communication, Internet, International Communication, and ICT Solutions, and Multi-Channel Television segments. The company offers telephony services, including basic telephony services on the household telephone line, as well as associated services, such as voice mail and caller ID; national numbering services; and transmission and data-communication services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.