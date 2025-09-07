Best Luxury Goods Stocks To Follow Now – September 4th

New York Times, RealReal, SLR Investment, and Riskified are the five Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are equity shares of companies that design, produce and sell high-end consumer products—such as designer fashion, luxury automobiles, fine jewelry and premium cosmetics—targeted at affluent customers. These stocks typically exhibit strong brand equity and pricing power, making their performance sensitive to shifts in global wealth, consumer confidence and discretionary spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

RealReal (REAL)

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

