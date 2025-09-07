BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Stock Price Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.04 and last traded at $24.09. Approximately 58,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the average daily volume of 14,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

BDO Unibank Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50.

BDO Unibank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a $0.1615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This is a boost from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 237.0%.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporations in the Philippines and internationally. The company operates in five operating segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, and Insurance.

