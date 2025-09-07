Banque Transatlantique SA Invests $35,000 in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYYFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 188.7% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 48.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price target on shares of Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,086.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,035. This trade represents a 55.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,377 shares of company stock worth $7,361,490. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $82.45 on Friday. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $83.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.09.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

