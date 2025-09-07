Bank Of Montreal $BMO Position Cut by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bank Of Montreal by 228.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bank Of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank Of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Bank Of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Bank Of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank Of Montreal from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Bank Of Montreal Price Performance

NYSE:BMO opened at $126.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.98. The firm has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. Bank Of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.69 and a 52-week high of $127.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.00%.Bank Of Montreal’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This is an increase from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.53%.

About Bank Of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Further Reading

