Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading 25% Higher – Still a Buy?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 25% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 162,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 786,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Azincourt Energy Stock Up 25.0%
The stock has a market cap of C$9.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.
About Azincourt Energy
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
