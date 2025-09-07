Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF) Short Interest Down 53.0% in August

Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,900 shares, adropof53.0% from the July 31st total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

AVSF opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.73. Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.93 and a 1-year high of $47.28.

Institutional Trading of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 131,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF by 265.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 76,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 55,645 shares during the last quarter.

About Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF

The Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (AVSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF investing in investment-grade, short-term fixed income securities across sectors from issuers around the globe. AVSF was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

