AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,566 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 92,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,235,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,120,000 after acquiring an additional 459,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 323.5% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 72,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $29.79.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.55.

Read Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.