Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Shares Up 9.5% – Here’s Why

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Free Report) traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.92. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 20,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. The company invests in commercial and residential real estate properties. It also engages in hotel, office, and shopping related activities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

