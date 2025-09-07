Analyzing Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) & CTS (NYSE:CTS)

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) and CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of CTS shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Orbit International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of CTS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Orbit International alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Orbit International and CTS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbit International 0 0 0 0 0.00 CTS 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbit International $29.90 million 0.33 -$650,000.00 ($0.95) -2.95 CTS $515.77 million 2.42 $58.11 million $2.12 19.97

This table compares Orbit International and CTS”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CTS has higher revenue and earnings than Orbit International. Orbit International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CTS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Orbit International and CTS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbit International -11.59% -19.05% -13.10% CTS 12.32% 12.31% 8.53%

Volatility and Risk

Orbit International has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTS has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CTS beats Orbit International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbit International

(Get Free Report)

Orbit International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group. The Electronics Group segment designs, manufactures, and sells customized electronic components and subsystems. This segment offers remote control units, intercommunication panels, displays, keyboards, keypads and pointing devices, operator control trays, and command display units, as well as provides LCD display modules, military simulation and training bezels, electronic control assemblies, and multi-function displays design and enhancement services. The Power Group segment designs and manufactures commercial power units, AC power, frequency converters, uninterruptible power supplies, armament systems, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions, as well as inverters. The company was formerly known as Orbit Instrument Corp. and changed its name to Orbit International Corp. in July 1991. Orbit International Corp. was founded in 1957 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

About CTS

(Get Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals. In addition, the company offers flow meters, hydrophones, non-destructive testing, sonar, ultrasonic imaging, piezoelectric materials, piezoelectric sense products, and bulk products. Further, it provides eMobility, chassis, current sensors, clutch, brake, position sensors, stroke sensor, seating, speed, throttle, transmission, turbo, temperature sensors, and technical related products. Additionally, the company offers DIP, rotary selector, tactile, rotary DIP, and toggle switches, as well as provides transducer related products. Furthermore, it provides EMI, RFI, and RFI products; specialty and resistors; and frequency control products. The company sells and markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturer representatives, and distributors. CTS Corporation was founded in 1896 and is based in Lisle, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.