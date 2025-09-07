Analyzing Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) and Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN)

Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD – Get Free Report) and Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and Ryan Specialty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A Ryan Specialty 6.81% 48.70% 5.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Detwiler Fenton Group and Ryan Specialty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ryan Specialty 0 3 9 0 2.75

Valuation & Earnings

Ryan Specialty has a consensus price target of $74.83, indicating a potential upside of 37.63%. Given Ryan Specialty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ryan Specialty is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and Ryan Specialty”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ryan Specialty $2.52 billion 5.70 $94.67 million $0.35 155.35

Ryan Specialty has higher revenue and earnings than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.2% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ryan Specialty beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Detwiler Fenton Group

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds. The company, formerly known as Detwiler, Mitchell & Co., was founded in 1983 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company serves commercial, industrial, institutional, and government sectors. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

