Analyzing Capstone Cos. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) and Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control and Capstone Cos. are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ituran Location and Control and Capstone Cos., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ituran Location and Control 0 0 1 0 3.00 Capstone Cos. 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ituran Location and Control currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.06%. Given Ituran Location and Control’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ituran Location and Control is more favorable than Capstone Cos..

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ituran Location and Control $336.26 million 2.00 $53.65 million $2.79 12.10 Capstone Cos. $140,000.00 25.99 -$960,000.00 ($0.01) -7.33

This table compares Ituran Location and Control and Capstone Cos.”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ituran Location and Control has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Cos.. Capstone Cos. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ituran Location and Control, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ituran Location and Control and Capstone Cos.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ituran Location and Control 16.35% 28.24% 16.47% Capstone Cos. N/A N/A -23.13%

Volatility and Risk

Ituran Location and Control has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Cos. has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Ituran Location and Control shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ituran Location and Control shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Capstone Cos. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ituran Location and Control beats Capstone Cos. on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. This segment also delivers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance, including the provision of traffic reports and directions, as well as information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities; and Connected Car, a service platform that includes a back-office application, a telematics device installed in the vehicle, mobile apps for IOS and Android users, and interface using the car infotainment screen, as well as usage based insurance and auto financing services. This segment serves insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The Telematics Products segment offers Base Site, a radio receiver that includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.

About Capstone Cos.

Capstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of consumer products to simplify daily living through technology. The company offers Connected Chef, a purpose-built kitchen appliance tablet with an integrated platform for cooking accessories, such as cutting board, as well as Smart Mirrors. It sells its products through sales agents, as well as directly to home-goods chain retailers. The company was formerly known as CHDT Corporation and changed its name to Capstone Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Capstone Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

