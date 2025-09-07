Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 183.70 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 182.90 ($2.47). Approximately 736,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,153,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.90 ($2.46).

Alphawave IP Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,164.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 176.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 147.92.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave IP’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave IP is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions therefore meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage.

