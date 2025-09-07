Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) versus Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Critical Review

Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Free Report) and Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of Chord Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chord Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Allied Resources has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chord Energy has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Resources $160,000.00 2.83 -$170,000.00 ($0.01) -8.00 Chord Energy $5.25 billion 1.13 $848.63 million $3.93 26.32

This table compares Allied Resources and Chord Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Chord Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Resources. Allied Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chord Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Resources and Chord Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Resources -22.31% -2.80% -2.21% Chord Energy 5.02% 9.02% 5.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Allied Resources and Chord Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 Chord Energy 1 0 10 1 2.92

Chord Energy has a consensus price target of $148.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.11%. Given Chord Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chord Energy is more favorable than Allied Resources.

Summary

Chord Energy beats Allied Resources on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Resources

Allied Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in the United States. It owns varying interests in a total of 145 wells situated on acreage of approximately 3,400 acres in Ritchie and Calhoun counties, West Virginia; and 10 wells situated on acreage of approximately 2,510 acres in Goliad, Edwards, and Jackson counties, Texas. The company was formerly known as General Allied Oil and Gas Co and changed its name to Allied Resources, Inc. in August 1998. Allied Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities. The company was formerly known as Oasis Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Chord Energy Corporation in July 2022. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

