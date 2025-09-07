Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 3.8% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,510,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,633,000 after buying an additional 1,045,789 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $11,575,000. Scientech Research LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,176,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 35,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $148.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 3.5%

Alibaba Group stock opened at $135.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $323.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.09.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

