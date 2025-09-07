Adelante Capital Management LLC Sells 45,898 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

Adelante Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,898 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties comprises about 1.9% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $27,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.5% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $100.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.58. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $121.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $659.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.56 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 10.74%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.930-8.490 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director H Eric Bolton, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.33 per share, for a total transaction of $190,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,660. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,356 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.92 per share, for a total transaction of $809,863.52. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 870,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,359,749.52. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

