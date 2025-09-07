Adelante Capital Management LLC Purchases 588,416 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT

Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 1,231.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588,416 shares during the period. Essential Properties Realty Trust accounts for 1.5% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $20,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,062,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,278 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $59,546,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,959,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,238 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $37,224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,966,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,825,000 after acquiring an additional 870,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP A Joseph Peil sold 13,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $435,961.92. Following the sale, the vice president owned 76,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,406.40. The trade was a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EPRT opened at $30.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $34.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 44.48%.The business had revenue of $129.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.890 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPRT. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

