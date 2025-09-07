Adelante Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,828 Shares of Potlatch Corporation $PCH

Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,828 shares during the quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Potlatch worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Potlatch by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatch in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Potlatch by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatch in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Potlatch by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Potlatch Stock Performance

Shares of PCH stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. Potlatch Corporation has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $48.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average is $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Potlatch Dividend Announcement

Potlatch ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $274.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.66 million. Potlatch had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 2.10%. Potlatch’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Potlatch Corporation will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Potlatch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCH. Truist Financial raised shares of Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Potlatch in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Potlatch

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

