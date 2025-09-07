Adelante Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,609 shares during the period. Equity Lifestyle Properties makes up 3.0% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $42,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 261.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.50 to $62.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Compass Point raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.05.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Price Performance

ELS opened at $61.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.15 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 24.13%.The business had revenue of $313.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.780 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.74%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

