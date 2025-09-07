Adelante Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Adelante Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 963,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 207,502 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for approximately 10.4% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $147,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Welltower by 704.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Welltower news, Director Andrew Gundlach acquired 20,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Welltower Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of WELL stock opened at $167.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.15 and a 200-day moving average of $153.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.34 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $112.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.23%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

