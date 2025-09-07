Adelante Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 281,084 Tanger Inc. $SKT

Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 281,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,498,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,511,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,712,000 after purchasing an additional 193,141 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,839,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,970 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,748,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,525,000 after purchasing an additional 754,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger in the first quarter valued at about $57,926,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tanger alerts:

Tanger Stock Performance

NYSE SKT opened at $34.70 on Friday. Tanger Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $37.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Tanger Announces Dividend

Tanger ( NYSE:SKT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.02 million. Tanger had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Tanger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.310 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Tanger in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tanger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tanger

Tanger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.