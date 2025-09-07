Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Sells 166 Shares of Diageo plc $DEO

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock opened at $110.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $96.45 and a 1-year high of $142.73.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $2.5192 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

