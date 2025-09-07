Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 126,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $193.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.72. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $169.01 and a twelve month high of $234.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.10 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 32.48%.The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $224.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.58.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

