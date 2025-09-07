Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Has $289,000 Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 61.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,800,000 after purchasing an additional 66,114 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 20.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBH. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE ZBH opened at $105.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $114.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,280. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

