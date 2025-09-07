75,043 Shares in Intuit Inc. $INTU Purchased by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,043 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,076,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Intuit by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,890,282,000 after acquiring an additional 36,513 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,841,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,130,718,000 after purchasing an additional 82,419 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 22.1% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 33.4% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total transaction of $1,362,748.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,760.95. This represents a 79.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 62,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.99, for a total value of $48,116,427.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,000,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,460,107.21. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,029 shares of company stock valued at $55,231,998. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 0.7%

Intuit stock opened at $672.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $737.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.60. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $797.62.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

