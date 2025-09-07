6,600 Shares in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA Acquired by Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 775.0% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 68.5% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 516.3% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.0%

JQUA opened at $62.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $62.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.47.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

