4,589 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG Acquired by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,387.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,276,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,348 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $181,715,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $93,474,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 758,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,872,000 after purchasing an additional 100,179 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 542,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,544,000 after purchasing an additional 57,448 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 16.2%

BATS:EFG opened at $111.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $113.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.