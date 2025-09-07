41,548 Shares in Corning Incorporated $GLW Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth about $774,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.1% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth about $1,908,000. PharVision Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 48.0% during the first quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.7% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $927,854.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 35,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,933.48. The trade was a 29.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 36,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $2,256,302.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 64,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,813.88. The trade was a 35.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,950 shares of company stock worth $10,449,192 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

NYSE:GLW opened at $71.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.67. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $71.40.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 119.15%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

